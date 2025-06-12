Nintendo Dropped the Ball on the Switch 2 Release for One Big Reason

In recent years, console release dates have become a point of stress for gamers. From the original Switch release that left many unable to obtain the console for months, to the release of the Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5, plagued by over a year of shortages, it isn’t clear that players will have any ability to purchase a new-gen system. This anxiety was prominent before the release of the Switch 2, when pre-order request forms for the online shop queue were being filled out. However, a week after release, it seems those forms weren’t of much help to players.

Leading up to launch day, a limited number of gamers had the opportunity to join Nintendo’s virtual purchasing queue. For many, it was believed this queue was a way to pre-order a console to have ready on release day. Unfortunately, despite the forms being completed, information on how or when to purchase the Switch 2 wasn’t offered to those who had attempted to get a place in line.

Nearly a week after release, a large number of players have finally started to get notified that they now have the chance to try and order a console online – a notification that has been made obsolete after a lack of correspondence left those who had attempted to pre-order scrambling to secure a Switch 2 at local box stores.

Nintendo Gamers Slam Nintendo Pre-Order Emails

In a social media post shared by influencer and YouTuber Austin John Plays, a picture of a Nintendo queue email has been shared, with the comment, “Amazing news! Nintendo emailed me. I get to preorder a switch 2!”

Amazing news! Nintendo emailed me.



I get to preorder a switch 2! pic.twitter.com/q3P25UPalW — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) June 11, 2025

Players in the comments have gathered, sharing similar experiences and condemning Nintendo for bothering with a queue system that seemingly failed to work. One player has commented, “Lmao they sent mines the day after… ironic… shame on them,” while another added, “I’m not even good enough for them to send an invite too even though I signed up. But I wasn’t expecting to get to preorder it, which is why it was just better to get one from a store.”

While a pre-order or queue system is a good way to ensure that resellers can’t purchase and upcharge dozens of devices at once, the structure is only useful if it properly functions. Only select Nintendo fans were sent a code to try and join the queue, and even fewer were selected to pre-order devices. The rest of the queue was left to wait for a turn in line. For most, going and checking local stores made more sense than waiting in a virtual line after release day, making the effort of trying to use the queue disappointing for most. Gamers have cited this as a major failing of the Switch 2 launch, with many still waiting for their email to come through.

Thankfully, Switch 2 consoles have been easier to obtain than many anticipated. Many of the commenters on the social media post have cited that they were able to get one on release day at Target, GameStop, Costco, or Walmart. Availability has varied depending on location and demand, but restocks seem to be consistent, making it easier for those who missed out on pre-orders to grab one.

Despite the bumps and negative feedback about the pre-order processes for the Switch 2, players seem excited and generally positive about the console itself. With upgrade patches for favorite games dropping on the eShop, and new games like Pokemon Legends: Z-A just around the corner, many seem positive about the next era of the Switch. While it’s still too soon to know if there will be hardware issues like what the original Switch struggled with, it seems it is off to a good start for those who have managed to obtain one.