Bethesda Game Free on Xbox and PC for 48 Hours

A Bethesda game is free on both Xbox consoles and PC for 48 hours, aka until and through June 12. The former includes Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, an Amazon Prime subscription is needed to access the free download as it comes via Prime Gaming. An active subscription is not required to retain the free download once claimed, but it is required to initiate the free download.

As for the free game in question, it hails from 2017, where it won Best Action Game at The Game Awards that year alongside nominations for Best Performance, Best Game Direction, and Best Narrative. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the free game is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Developed by Swedish studio MachineGames — who most recently put out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is an action-adventure game meets first-person shooter with some stealth elements. The seventh game in the historic Wolfenstein series, it is a direct follow-up to 2014’s Wolfenstein reboot, Wolfenstein: The New Order. It has yet to receive a proper sequel, but in 2019 a spin-off psuedo follow-up, Wolfenstein: Youngblood was received. Unfortunately, it was not as well received as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which boasts an impressive 88 on Metacritic.

“America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory,” reads an official story synopsis for those unfamiliar with it. “Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.”

Those that take advantage of this free offer and check out Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus should expect a game that is about 10 to 17 hours long, depending on how bogged down in side content you get, and other factors such as playstyle and skill level. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 30 hours with the Bethesda game. For all of this, normally you have to fork over $40.

