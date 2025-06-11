10 Best Anime You Can Only Stream on Netflix

When it comes to finding anime these days, there are quite a few options in the streaming world. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE focus almost entirely on the anime medium while platforms like Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi are vying for exclusives and original anime works. For Netflix, it has become clear that one of the streaming services that got the ball rolling on streaming itself is wading deep into the anime world.

To give readers a few ideas as to which anime they can explore on Netflix, we’ve put together a solid list of the top ten exclusive anime you can check out on the platform. While series like Castlevania, Blue Eye Samurai, and Devil May Cry are worth watching, they don’t necessarily fall under the title of “anime” for this list.

1) Baki Hanma

If you’re looking for one of the best fighting anime in the world, look no further than the Baki The Grappler franchise. First kicking off on Netflix with Baki, the story of the Son of The Ogre would continue in Baki Hanma and Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura. The anime might not have brawlers unleashing energy attacks or blowing up entire planets but you’d be remiss if you didn’t get the action you crave from the franchise created by manga artist Keisuke Itagaki. With Netflix planning to unleash another Baki series in the upcoming “Baki-Dou” adaptation, now is the perfect time to see what the battle series is all about.

2) Pluto

Blending high-octane animation and a thoughtful story, Naoki Urasawa’s Pluto is easily one of the greatest anime series that can only be streamed on Netflix. Creating what many believe to be a dark iteration of the Astro Boy story, Pluto is a murder mystery wherein robots are being murdered around the world and it’s up to one artificial detective and a pint-sized hero to crack the case. Pluto works well not just in being a gorgeous series to watch and think on, the anime adaptation is only eight episodes, telling a succinct, one-and-done story that can be watched by fans without taking up too much time. There’s a reason why Urasawa’s works have become legendary and Pluto is a perfect example.

3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

In our original review of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we gave the Studio TRIGGER production a perfect score and rest assured, the mini-series still earned that score to this day. The story of David and Lucy became so popular in fact, that the Netflix-exclusive anime helped to breathe new life into Cyberpunk 2077 itself, bringing in scores of new players to explore Night City. Much like Pluto, Edgerunners tells one complete story over its ten-episode-long length and it’s one that is sure to shake you to your core when the credits run.

4) Devilman Crybaby

If you’re looking for an anime that is as nihilistic as it is violent, Science SARU’s Devilman Crybaby will be right up your alley. Recreating the original manga series that first hit the stands in 1972, this supernatural story never holds anything back when it comes to blood and carnage strewn throughout its episodes. Like so many other productions from Science SARU, Devilman is a feast for the eyes, even with monstrosities rarely seen by man in its installments. Still, the series is not for the faint of heart and those predicting how it will end might find themselves thrown for a loop.

5) Delicious In Dungeon

Another entry from Studio TRIGGER helps to show the versatility of the production house as Delicious in Dungeon is far different than the cybernetic dystopia. Focusing on Laios and his band of adventurers traversing a dungeon where they need to cook what they kill, the series has gorgeous animation along with a story that is one of the most relaxing entries on this list. With TRIGGER returning for a second season to bring the series to an end, Delicious in Dungeon is a key series for Netflix’s anime library that demands your attention.

6) Aggretsuko

Aggretsuko might be made by the same company responsible for the legendary mascot known as Hello Kitty but this anime is far different from the albino feline’s story. Following the protagonist Retsuko as she tries navigating her early years of office work, the series will resonate with almost anyone who has ever stepped foot into an office before. Spanning five seasons, the animated series is often life-affirming and hilarious as the fact that it stars anthropomorphic characters doesn’t distract from the real-life scenarios that often hit close to home. Did we mention that the protagonist is one of the greatest metal singers in anime history?

7) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

While the majority of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure available on quite a few different streaming services at the moment, the only place where you can witness the story of Jolyne Cujoh is on Netflix. Luckily, the Stone Ocean can be witnessed independently of its predecessors and it makes for one of the best entries of the David Production series. When the series first aired on Netflix, Stone Ocean was quite scattered thanks to its wild release schedule but that problem no longer exists thanks to all of the episodes being in the can. If you have Netflix and want to experience one of the best stories focusing on Stands, Stone Ocean is the season to watch.

8) Beastars

Beastars isn’t quite like anything else on this list, though it does share a common thread with Aggretsuko in focusing on a cast of anthropomorphic characters. The series from creator Peru Itagaki follows the wolf Legosi as he attempts to navigate a world of predator and prey, who just so happens to fall in love with the rabbit Haru. While the anime does have a fair share of humor, this murder mystery is one that doesn’t shy away from becoming deadly serious if need be. With the final episodes around the corner, now is the perfect time to catch up on this mystery series.

9) Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

While this series from Science SARU is one that can be watched by new viewers, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a love letter to both the original comic book series that started Scott’s trials and tribulations and the live-action film. Bringing back most of the cast from the original film to reprise their roles, the Scott Pilgrim anime turns out to be far different from what is expected and works brilliantly to give closure to many of these characters. While there won’t be a season two to this series, the show still works as a complete story and has some killer animation to boot.

10) Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden might not have world-ending battles but the beloved anime franchise is both retrospective and romantic. Following a world where Auto Memory Dolls spread messages around the world, Violet attempts to help the written word reach its targets. The anime franchise from Kyoto Animation isn’t one to miss and the only place to find it is on Netflix.