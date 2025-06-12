Halo Infinite Fans Are Loving New Halo 3 Throwback Update

Halo Infinite has released a new update that throws fans back to the glory days of Halo 3 and it’s fantastic. The Halo series has been around for nearly 25 years now and it has continued to evolve with the times with each console generation. Halo defined itself as a very unique FPS game when it made its debut on the original Xbox in 2001 and stayed true to its roots for its first 3 games. There was very minimal ADSing, no sprint, and a lot of other differences that made it shine in contrast to a lot of other shooters like Call of Duty. Eventually, Halo went on to embrace a lot of these things, somewhat controversially.

343 Industries largely embraced things like sprinting when it took over the Halo franchise, which rubbed some fans the wrong way. However, it has been here to stay and is a key piece of the franchise now. Still, it helps that 343 also oversaw the release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection so fans can replay all of the classic Halo games as they were intended on modern consoles and PC if they dislike the direction of the new games. There are even rumors that these Halo games will make their way to PS5 to introduce a whole new audience to the series.

Halo 3 Content Takes Over Halo Infinite

With all of that said, Halo Infinite has had a rocky few years since it launched in 2021. Although it was a strong game, its multiplayer was crippled by strange design choices such as a botched progression system and more. Still, 343 Industries, now known as Halo Studios, does its very best to keep the game supported. Halo Infinite has released a new update known as Operation: Legacy.

Essentially, the game is just Halo 3 for the next month. A bunch of classic Halo 3 maps have been remade for Halo Infinite and are playable with gameplay settings that mimic the Xbox 360 classic. That means no sprint in this playlist. In addition to that Grifball has made its return and is a healthy dose of nostalgia. There’s even classic Halo 3 armor such as the sacred Hayabusa armor, this time being released in celebration of Ninja Gaiden 4. Needless to say, fans are really enjoying it and some have argued that it’s a reminder that Halo was at its best during this era of the series. The slower pace is more appealing to hardcore fans and is making fans really happy.

Halo Infinite’s new Halo 3 Legacy playlist brings me back to the good ol Halo days. The classic settings and gameplay are perfect! #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/tMOFv16llQ — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 12, 2025

It’s rumored that Microsoft is working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved right now, which could return the series back to its normal pace. Of course, the opposite could very well be true and Halo Studios adds things like sprinting into that classic. However, they seem very aware of the fact that fans don’t really want that in the older games and hopefully, they find the right balance of old and new with that remake. Beyond that, there’s not much word on what’s next for the Halo series. It sounds like Halo 7 could be years away and it’s unclear what story the team has in mind for Master Chief next.

