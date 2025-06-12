Mortal Kombat 1 Reportedly Runs Much Better on Nintendo Switch 2, But There’s a Big Catch

Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for about a week now, and many players are experimenting with older games to see how they perform on the new hardware. In most cases, there have been reports of games running a lot smoother than they did on the original Switch. While this is noticeable in games that have gotten specific upgrades, such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it also seems that just about every game released on the original Switch now has improved performance. This also seems to be the case for Mortal Kombat 1, though many people won’t be able to see for themselves.

Right now, Mortal Kombat 1 is one of several Switch games currently experiencing issues on Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has published a full list of games that either cannot boot up on the system, or are experiencing issues. Notably, Nintendo has made it so these titles cannot be purchased on the Switch 2 eShop. However, those with saved data can still move that data over to the new system, and can launch the game. The writers at Nintendo Life have done just that, and have positive things to say about Mortal Kombat 1‘s performance.

Mortal kombat 1 doesn’t seem to be getting additional kontent following the khaos reigns expansion

According to the outlet, Mortal Kombat 1 on the system has seen greatly improved loading times and improved resolutions. Apparently, the game also looks a lot less blurry than it did before! Unsurprisingly, the game’s graphics still leave a bit to be desired; that was a major point of frustration when the game launched in 2023, though NetherRealm Studios has apparently made notable improvements over the last two years. Nintendo Life even managed to participate in online matches, so the game can still be enjoyed in that regard, even though finding a match was apparently (and understandably) difficult.

At this time, it remains to be seen when Mortal Kombat 1 will be fixed so that everyone can see how the game has been improved. We know that Nintendo and its partners are working to get the issues resolved with all of the games currently facing issues. It was reported earlier this week that Limited Run Games may have discovered a fix for a problem that impacted several Switch games (including those that were published by other companies). However, there’s no telling how long it might take for these fixes to be rolled out to consumers.

It’s worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1 was published by WB Games, who also handled Hogwarts Legacy. Hogwarts Legacy got a considerable upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2, and the upgrade was offered to existing Switch owners for just $10. It’s not a leap to imagine that the company could do something similar with Mortal Kombat 1, with an upgrade path for existing owners. Until we get an announcement though, that’s just speculation. Hopefully we’ll get some kind of confirmation in the coming weeks.

