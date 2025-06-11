Controversial Anime Announces Season 2 Despite Fan Petition for Cancellation

Play video

The Beginning After the End had one of the most rocky debuts of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, but the anime has announced it’s coming back for a second season despite all of the fan backlash and petitions for its cancellation. The Beginning After the End was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year heading into its premiere this Spring. The anime is based off of a webcomic released by creator TurtleMe, who specifically aimed the comic for a North American audience. Which is why fans were waiting to see what its anime adaptation could do when it hit.

But it was a totally different kind of story when the anime finally premiered, however, as The Beginning After the End was met with a divisive response among fans. It even got so negative that fans went viral with a petition asking for its cancellation. Despite all of this, however, The Beginning After the End is nearing the end of its debut season with the announcement of a second one now in the works. Check out Crunchyroll’s exclusive clip from the finale in the video above and first look at Season 2 below.

What to Know for The Beginning After the End Season 2

The Beginning After the End’s first season will be coming to an end with the release of Episode 12 on Wednesday, June 18 at 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET, and Crunchyroll is already teasing what’s next with an early look at the post-credits scene leading to Season 2. This comes with the debut of Arthur’s new design heading into the new episodes, and Crunchyroll has officially announced that Season 2 of the anime is now on the way. As for now, the release date or window has yet to be announced for the new season nor has its staff or cast been confirmed.

“I’m excited for viewers to see more of Arthur’s journey on screen with Season 2! It’s been an eye-opening experience being part of such a large endeavor with Crunchyroll, Tapas, and A-Cat,” stated TurtleMe, The Beginning After the End‘s original creator shared in a statement to Crunchyroll. “Striving for growth has been a major focus for us, and I hope to see the hard work put into the next season bear fruit. Stay tuned!”

How to Watch The Beginning After the End

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in The Beginning After the End as it gets ready to bring its debut season to an end, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. The series had a controversial start as fans seemed to note right away that the adaptation was something less spectacular than they were hoping to see. This caused a rift from fans of the webcomic and new anime enjoyers, and eventually led to a petition that gained over 50,000 signers asking for the anime to be cancelled and start over somewhere else.

The petition had gone to such a level that even series creator TurtleMe even responded and asked fans to be respectful about the anime’s release, “You’ve stuck through TBATE at its highs and lows, and so I ask for your support now. Please continue being the rock that gave TBATE the time and chance to be where it is today. I’m not asking you to like something you don’t, but please be respectful and set an example in the vast ocean that is the internet.”