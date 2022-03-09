Chrono Trigger Getting a Surprise Update on PC and Mobile

In a surprising move, Square Enix has revealed that the PC and mobile versions of Chrono Trigger will be getting a substantial update later this week. The update will arrive on March 11th, adding widescreen support, an auto-battle speed boost, improvements to the game’s operability, and an extras section on mobile devices. Last but certainly not least, players that enjoy having multiple save files will be happy to know that the game will support up to 20 save slots. While these updates aren’t too significant, they should make for an even more enjoyable experience for players!

Square Enix revealed the new update for Chrono Trigger in a video, which can be found embedded below.

As Siliconera points out, this is the first update Square Enix has released for Chrono Trigger on PC since 2018, which was the same year that the game was officially released on the platform. While the iOS and Android versions have gotten some minor bug fixes, it’s safe to say that this update was pretty unexpected. It’s unclear if we’ll see any additional updates for the game after this one, but it doesn’t seem like there’s much else that fans could ask for at this point!

Chrono Trigger first released on Super Nintendo back in 1995. Over the years, the game has established a passionate following; Chrono Trigger is often considered one of the best RPGs of all-time, as well as one of the best games for the SNES. Over the years, the game has been ported to a number of different platforms, including the original PlayStation and the Nintendo Wii. Sadly, Square Enix has not made Chrono Trigger available on modern consoles, such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. As such, the PC and mobile versions of the game are the only ones easily accessible, so it’s good to see that Square Enix has found new ways to improve the overall experience.

