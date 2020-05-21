Civilization VI Is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

✖

In what appears to be confirmation of the recent leak, Civilization VI has officially been revealed as the new free video game on the Epic Games Store. The current slate of titles are all a mystery, but the prior leak indicated that Civilization VI would be the video game to follow the hugely popular release of Grand Theft Auto V for free last week, and, well, here we are now. Assuming the full thing is accurate, when Civilization VI rotates out next week on May 28th, Borderlands The Handsome Collection will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store.

Given that Civilization VI is quite popular, but not exactly as popular as Grand Theft Auto V, the digital storefront is unlikely to experience the same sort of downtime as last week. Interested folks should be able to go to the store and pick up the new freebie without any trouble, and I certainly did while writing this article. The usual caveats for free video games on the Epic Games Store apply: it's free to own for a week to anyone that claims it, it will rotate out at that time, and it's a PC video game attached to your Epic Games Store account.

"Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time," the franchise's official website says of the game. "Become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage war, conduct diplomacy, advance your culture, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known."

"Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game," it continues.

Civilization VI is free to own via the Epic Games Store and will be available as such until next week on May 28th at 11AM ET. This marks just the latest in a long line of free video games from the Epic Games Store, with the most recent being Grand Theft Auto V. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital storefront right here.

What do you think of the new freebie on the Epic Games Store? Are you looking forward to giving Civilization VI a shot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.