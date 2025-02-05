Civilization 7 Releases First Update in Early Access

The early access period for Civilization 7 started today and, to celebrate, the game received its first-ever update. As one of the most anticipated titles of 2025, the strategy-sim history game brings the iconic 4X turn-based gameplay to the newest generation of consoles. Fully releasing on February 11th, those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition and the Founders Edition get early access to the title, starting today. With the new update, those who get to play early can be at ease that everything will run smoothly, like the AI, UI, and other audio components.

While the reviews for Civilization 7 are a main series low, with Metacritic giving it an 81, many comments came at the expense of the UI. For some, it felt a little less intuitive, with the gameplay not being as addicting as previous titles like 6 and 5. However, those factors can change over time, which is what this new patch, Patch 1.01, plans to do.

Starting today, Patch 1.01 will address multiple issues with the VFX and Audio, like missing sounds and effects. In terms of the UI, the minimap has been updated and region naming has been added. Furthermore, all platforms will receive better lighting for leaders and the ability to turn off Deluxe/Founders Edition extras.

The full Day One patch notes for Civilization 7’s first update are available below:

General

All Platforms

Moving onto a Bridge no longer ends a Unit’s movement

Removed -2 Happiness “Social Policy Lost” penalty when changing Social Policies during Celebrations

Ports can now be built on Navigable Rivers

Updated growth thresholds to ensure they never decrease

Tiles impacted by nuclear fallout no longer produce Yields

Town upgrade costs now scale with game speed for better pacing

Relationships can no longer reach Helpful while at war with another Leader

AI

All Platforms

AI now prioritizes pillaging any available tiles before attacking a Settlement’s center

AI leaders now accept and reject Peace Deals more appropriately

Commander Orders and Group attacks now behave more consistently

Improved AI navy ability to target plots on shore

Improved AI ability to use Migrant Units if space is available

UI

All Platforms

Updated minimap to show tile ownership by player

Added new information to the City Details screen that shows where a Town is sending its food and what Town a City is receiving food from

Added Auto Unit Cycle option to toggle on/off when a Unit has remaining movement

Added custom Religion naming

Policy screen now shows how many free slots are available

Narrative System

All Platforms

Reward description clarified on multiple Discovery Events

All Legacy Paths Civilopedia pages have been added to the Ages tab

Added Civilopedia entries for Ocean Exploration, Railroads, Specialists, Amphibious, Embark, Fortify, and Intercept

System Adjustments & Performance

Windows PC

Improvements to leader lighting and shadows on high-end graphics settings

Upscaling settings are now automatically configured based on PC hardware

All Platforms

Addressed a number of crash issues reported by some users

Audio & Visual

All Platforms

Road creation and connection logic updated to ensure consistent connections for better-looking roads and railroads

Railroad assets now appear on Rural and Improved tiles

Added text-to-speech narration

Fixed missing VFX across various Units

Updated VFX triggers on Volcanos

Updated VFX for Rivers

Updated color of Plague VFX from green to yellow

Adjusted timing on some leader VO

Fixed missing sounds across various Units

Fixed missing sounds across the Independent Powers screen

Fixed missing sounds across various UI

Fixed audio timing loops for certain Wonders

Updated audio for certain quotes to play with correct VO

Miscellaneous

All Platforms