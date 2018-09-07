Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Coming to Nintendo Switch In November

Out of nowhere, developer Firaxis and publisher 2K have announced that the former’s latest epic strategy game, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year on November 16.

According to 2K, the Switch slew will include all of the game’s latest updates and improvements, as well as four pieces of DLC content, which add new civilizations, scenarios, and leaders. Said pieces of content include: Vikings Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedonia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack.

Given that the Nintendo Switch is substantially weaker than the type of PC rigs normally running this game, it’s unclear if any type of content, features, etc. will be cut. There will surely be changes, such as UI tweaks, but 2K hasn’t said if anything is being watered down, which has been the case when the series has come to consoles in the past.

At the moment, 2K hasn’t revealed whether or not the game will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. With it coming to the Switch, the door is certainly open though.

Civilization VI first released back in 2016 via the PC, where it was a hit with both critics and on the commercial front. You can read more about the game on Switch below, courtesy of an official overview:

Originally created by legendary game designer, Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.