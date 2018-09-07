Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Coming to Nintendo Switch In November

Out of nowhere, developer Firaxis and publisher 2K have announced that the former’s latest epic strategy game, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year on November 16.
According to 2K, the Switch slew will include all of the game’s latest updates and improvements, as well as four pieces of DLC content, which add new civilizations, scenarios, and leaders. Said pieces of content include: Vikings Scenario Pack, Persia and Macedonia Civilization & Scenario Pack, Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack, and Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack.
Given that the Nintendo Switch is substantially weaker than the type of PC rigs normally running this game, it’s unclear if any type of content, features, etc. will be cut. There will surely be changes, such as UI tweaks, but 2K hasn’t said if anything is being watered down, which has been the case when the series has come to consoles in the past.
At the moment, 2K hasn’t revealed whether or not the game will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. With it coming to the Switch, the door is certainly open though.
Civilization VI first released back in 2016 via the PC, where it was a hit with both critics and on the commercial front. You can read more about the game on Switch below, courtesy of an official overview:
Originally created by legendary game designer, Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.
- Play Your Way: The path to victory is the one you determine. Become the most scientifically advanced civilization, dominate through sheer military power, or become the foremost destination for the cultural arts.
- The World’s Greatest Leaders: Play as one of 24 different leaders from various countries around the world and throughout history. Build an empire of lucrative trade routes with Cleopatra of Egypt, flex the military might of your legions with Trajan of Rome, or develop a powerhouse of culture with Hojo Tokimune of Japan. Each of the leaders can be played any way you prefer, with unique abilities, units, and infrastructure in their quest for victory.
- Expansive Empires: See the marvels of your empire spread across the map. Settle in uncharted lands, improve your surroundings, build new districts, and see your cities – and your civilization – prosper.
- Active Research: Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.
- Dynamic Diplomacy: Interactions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.
- Exciting and Unique Scenarios Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch includes four playable scenarios, each with a different setting and style of gameplay inspired by history. Be part of the colonization of Australia in “Outback Tycoon,” defend Poland from invaders in “Jadwiga’s Legacy”, choose a Viking leader to plunder Europe in “Vikings, Raiders, and Traders!”, or conquer the known world in the “Conquests of Alexander.”
- Cooperative and Competitive Multiplayer: Up to four players can cooperate or compete for supremacy via a wireless LAN.