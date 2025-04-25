Do Your Choices Matter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

When jumping into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, players will immediately need to start answering questions. Do you take the rose off the bench before the festival? Do you spend your single token on a helpful item? Do you take the time to pose for a painting? While some of these interactions seem like they might be important, others feel less like a life-altering choice. This may leave players wondering what choices might impact the ending of the game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 uses dialogue engagement to help show players important details about key characters. For example, in the prologue, Sophie’s opinions and help are clearly appreciated by the townsfolk who stop her on the way to the dock to gain her guidance one last time. However, not all of these questions and choices will have a greater impact on the story.

Do Player Choices Impact Clair Obscur’s Ending?

Yes, specific choices impact Clair Obscur’s ending, but only the ones made in the final chapter. The game does not keep a log of every choice the player makes, instead, the outcome is decided based on one key choice made before a fight at the end of the game. To avoid spoilers, this article won’t go into detail about what that choice would look like.

However, the rest of the choices made throughout the game are used to gain information about the setting, characters, and environments in a more natural way than just picking up pieces of paper off the ground to read or getting downloads of information via cutscenes. Additionally, making certain choices will grant access to areas, quests, and items available at later points in the game.

Because of this, it is important to investigate every area thoroughly and spend time chatting with as many people as possible. Especially near the start of the game, where it is possible to miss key items that offer access to specific areas later in the story.

Are There Good and Bad Choices in Clair Obscur?

No, there aren’t ‘moral’ choices in Clair Obscur. Players will need to use their best judgment, but choosing to take time posing for a painting won’t earn them bonus points with anyone.

However, certain actions and choices can award skill points, and these are critical for success in battle. Be sure to take the time, especially in the early chapters of Clair Obscur, to engage in mini-games and short interactions to get as many of these point increases as possible.

With the pressure off, players can enjoy their journey through Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 with less stress when it comes to choices. However, this won’t make the battles or the journey less harrowing, as there is no shortage of angst and emotion driving this exciting RPG.