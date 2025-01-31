Live-Action Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Film In The Works

Even before the game’s launch in April, Sandfall Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is already on its way to Hollywood. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Netflix announcements today, Variety has confirmed the upcoming 2025 RPG game is set to be adapted into a live-action film by the teams at Story Kitchen and Sandfall Interactive. Producing the title will be Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Elena Sandoval. No director or cast is attached but the search is underway, with no release window given just yet.

Speaking on behalf of Story Kitchen, founders and producers Dmitri M. Johnson & Mike Goldberg told Variety, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of Expedition 33 to the big screen. The game’s compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike.”

Furthermore, representing the game’s developers, creative director and CEO of Sandfall Interactive, Guillaume Broche, stated, “Partnering with Story Kitchen allows us to expand the universe of Clair Obscur beyond the gaming realm. Their expertise in storytelling and passion for our vision make them the perfect team to translate our game into a captivating film.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based action RPG that mixes Final Fantasy, Persona, and Bella Époque France. Players will follow the journey of Expedition 33, a crew of young explorers taking the trek to kill The Paintress, a godlike being who has the power to kill anyone of a certain age when said number is drawn. It was first revealed at Xbox Games Showcase in 2024 and quickly became one to watch, especially after the gameplay trailer debuted in August. The hotly anticipated title has already had quite the year thanks to its presence at last week’s Xbox Developer Direct, where they announced its April 24th release date.

For a title that hasn’t hit the markets yet, it’s a bold move to already give Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 a film adaptation. However, the beautiful realistic visuals, stylish tones, and straight-forward narrative might be leeway enough to see it’s transition onto the big screen be quite easy. Another factor is that, at least for some of the cast, many are no stranger to film/TV, especially Gustave’s Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) and Renoir’s Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings), who are already major stars in their own right.

If you’ve been following the many adaptations of video games, Story Kitchen may sound familiar. That’s because, for a number of recent and upcoming titles, the production company has played a hand at bringing them to life. Formerly known as dj2 Entertainment, they helped the massively successful Sonic the Hedgehog films come to fruition, as well as Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which was renewed for a second season shortly after premiering. Current titles that Story Kitchen is helping to adapt include Extraction director Sam Hargrave’s Shinobi, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto’s Just Cause, and Fleabag creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridges’ Tomb Raider, which will star Game of Thrones‘s Sophie Turner as the titular Lara Croft. Now, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 can be added to that list and join the journey to the big screen.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will reach it’s destination on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24th. The film adaptation does not yet have a release window.