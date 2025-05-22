Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New Version, But There’s a Catch

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has proven enormously popular since launching last month. The game’s success seems to have even taken its developers by surprise; by Sandfall Interactive’s own admission, the collector’s edition sold out way earlier than anticipated. Thankfully, there’s going to be a new version for those that missed out. The Monolith Set was announced this morning, and it will include many of the same items that were in the collector’s edition, with the exception of the game itself, and the cosmetics. As a result, the Monolith Set will actually be cheaper than the collector’s edition was!

The set itself will cost $119.99, and it will contain the Steelbook case, Monolith music box, and Expedition Journal Artbook that were all available previously in the collector’s edition. Basically, if you bought the game but missed the set, this really is the perfect option. There is a catch, however, and it’s a pretty big one: the Monolith Set will likely have a higher price in the U.S. than Europe. U.S. based customers will see higher prices on shipping, and there might be import duties as well. In a post on the game’s official X/Twitter account, this was attributed directly to the tariff situation playing out right now in the U.S. with China.

The Monolith Set will be available for preorders starting this week

“Due to the ongoing tariff situation between the US and China, shipping costs to the US will be higher to account for potential charges at delivery, and US customers may incur additional import duty,” the announcement reads.

Tariffs have already proven to be a major cause for concern for gamers. Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the tariffs on goods coming from China, several companies have been forced to increase the price of goods to offset the extra costs. Notably, several Nintendo Switch 2 peripherals have seen a price increase ahead of their release next month, including items like the camera, Pro Controller, and amiibo figures. Similarly, Microsoft announced a price increase on a number of Xbox products earlier this month, though the company avoided directly mentioning the tariffs in its announcement.

Preorders for the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Monolith Set will begin on Friday, May 23rd and will run through Thursday, June 12th at 8 a.m. PT. There will be a limit of two Monolith Sets per person, which the developers say is an attempt to prevent people from reselling it on the secondary market. Considering the absolutely absurd price the collector’s edition goes for on eBay at the moment, that’s probably a good move. Hopefully there will be more than enough quantity of the Monolith Set to meet demand, but fans of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 should be ready to preorder tomorrow just to be on the safe side!

