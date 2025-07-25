The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Release Everyone’s Been Waiting for Is on Sale Now

When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released in April of 2025, few were prepared for the intensity, emotional depth, and complex topics the game presented. The mixture of stunning character design and deep narrative peril made the game an instant hit with RPG audiences. Now, after months of waiting, fans can pre-order a new way to immerse themselves in the broken world of Clair Obscur.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a beautiful game that follows a heartbreaking cast of characters as they attempt to end a vicious cycle. The world is heavily inspired by French folklore and imagery, with a heart-wrenching soundtrack to match.

In fact, the music of the game has become a focus point for many fans, especially those who knew enough French to find the foreshadowing in lyrics as they worked through the story. Now, gamers can purchase that soundtrack in physical form in two different formats.

Sandfall Interactive Announces Clair Obscur Music Pre-Orders

According to a blog post shared on the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Steam page, pre-orders are now open for both Vinyl and CD copies of the game’s full soundtrack.

The soundtrack can be purchased in a Vinyl set or, CD collection. It can also be found as a full collection on Spotify. It can also be downloaded as a digital collection for free on the Clair Obscur website.

The Vinyl and CD collections hosted on Laced start at $44 USD and can go up to $145 depending on the set. The IGN exclusive edition set costs $155 on the IGN store.

Each set sports stunning art, with disks and Vinyl colored in a series of hues and images. There is also a Monolith Figure set that is currently sold out, which costs $119.99.

Those who preorder will have to wait a while longer to access the music, but can use the Spotify and direct download options to enjoy the digital copies while pre-orders are finished and shipped.

Games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are often shaped by their music. These soundtracks become the pulse of gameplay, and few are as cinematic or emotionally charged as what is found in Clair Obscur.

In recent years, open-world games and MMO-style gameplay have removed some of the need for soundtracks that tell a story. Because of this, the titles that manage to hammer a story home with the music that follows the player have become more treasured.

This makes collections like the CD and Vinyl sets for Clair Obscur highly desired. Especially as they aren’t typically available for long periods of time. These limited releases become special elements to gamer collections and offer a tangible element of a game that has left a serious impact on its players.

The composer being Clair Obscur‘s soundtrack left a comment on the official webpage, stating, “Thank you, Expeditioners, for listening and for the unique bond that video game music creates between us. This project has been an incredible journey, spanning years of work and dedication. I’ve had the chance to collaborate with amazing people and friends.

I don’t yet know how the music will resonate with players, but what I do know is that I loved every second of creating it. I gave everything—I have no regrets. I poured my heart and soul into it, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created.

It has been a part of my life for so long, and it’s hard to express how much it means to finally share this music with you.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart—for listening, for embracing the game and its music, for making it part of your own journey. I can’t wait for you to experience it.”

The words from Lorien perfectly convey the magic behind the compositions and add even more excitement to each pre-order by players. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a magical, destructive, soul-grabbing experience, and the music enchanted every player as they worked through each challenge.