Clash of Cultures Gets a New Edition

The popular tabletop game Clash of Cultures is getting a new edition. Earlier this week, WizKids announced Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition, a new version of the Christian Marcussen-designed civ board game. The Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition will have both the base game and the Civilizations and Aztecs expansions, which have long been out of print and sell for big bucks on the secondary market. Not only will this put the popular game back into print, the Monumental Edition also features several rules adjustments and tweaks to help with gameplay.

Originally released in 2012, Clash of Cultures features players building rival civilizations over the course of several rounds. Each player gets three turns per round, and takes three actions per turn. Players try to build up their cities, collect resources, grow their army, and advance through a large tech tree while deciding whether to complete objective cards through military or non-military means. Players also earn Victory Points by building Wonders and completing their Goal Cards throughout the game.

The Civilizations expansion added historical cultures to the game, each of which provide unique advancements and leaders that adds a level of asymmetry to the game. While highly acclaimed, Z-Man Games (the original publisher of Clash of Cultures) never reprinted Clash of Cultures: Civilizations, making it a hard to find component.

If you enjoy games in line with Sid Maier’s Civilization series, you’ll likely enjoy Clash of Cultures. The Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition will be released later this year, and will have a retail price of $140.