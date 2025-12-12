Rare Lara Croft Costume Returns in 2026 Tomb Raider Game (Here’s How to Get It for Free)

The Game Awards surprised everyone by announcing not one, but two upcoming Tomb Raider games. Tomb Raider: Catalyst is looking to the future of Lara Croft, while Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a beautiful remake of the first Tomb Raider that launched in 1996. While fans have to wait until 2027 for Catalyst and 2026 for Legacy of Atlantis, they can claim a free costume right now ahead of either game’s launch.

Players can earn the exclusive Mediterranean Wetsuit Outfit for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis simply by signing up for an Amazon Games ID account. This item will automatically be added to players’ games when the title releases. The trailer showcased the first look at the game, which includes Lara’s classic tank top and shorts, but if this promotion is anything to go by, there may be additional outfits as well that players can swap throughout the game.

While the outfit certainly looks great on Lara Croft and is an easy-to-grab must-have for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, it is more than that. Fans will recognize it as a classic costume from Tomb Raider: Underworld. The two are nearly identical, with only a few modern changes made. It may hint that other costumes and outfits from previous games will also be available on release, possibly as unlocks or secret collectibles.

To create an Amazon Games ID, all you need to do is sign up via your email. You’ll want to ensure that you connect your gaming platforms, especially the one you intend to play Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis on. While we don’t know the specifics yet, it can be assumed that when the game releases, you’ll be able to sign into your Amazon Games ID account and collect the outfit then.

image courtesy of amazon games

While there is still some time before Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis’ release, you can claim other benefits from your Amazon Game ID. Not only can you stay up-to-date on these Tomb Raider games, but you can also learn more and earn in-game rewards for games published by Amazon outside of Tomb Raider.

The gaming industry is seeing more and more services and rewards being tied to specific accounts. Sometimes, they are simple and provide benefits, while others can be restrictive. Sony’s requirement of a PlayStation Network Account to play PS exclusives on PC has generated a lot of negative feedback, and other developers have done the same.

