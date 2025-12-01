Clue Will Get a Full Relaunch in 2023

Hasbro has big plans for the popular board game Clue, which includes a "full relaunch" of the game next year. During Hasbro's Investor Day event earlier this week, Hasbro Gaming Vice President Adam Biehl announced that Hasbro would have a "full relaunch" of the Clue brand as part of a renewed emphasis on the franchise. Biehl didn't provide many details on what that would entail, but he didn't state that it would include updates to the original game, add new game formats, and host a "global game of Clue" on social media.

The new game formats could be similar to the recently released "mystery room"-style Clue branded games that involves groups of players cooperatively trying to solve a series of puzzles to solve a particular mystery. That line of Clue games launched earlier this month. Hasbro also noted that development is underway for a new theatrical Clue movie, which reportedly stars Ryan Reynolds.

This wouldn't be the first time that Clue has received a significant update. In 2016, Mrs. White was replaced with a new character called Dr. Orchid. Several other characters have come and gone throughout various editions of the game, including a Miss Peach and a Sergeant Grey, the latter of which is a nod to the original design of the game, which had ten characters to choose from. Hasbro also released a "reinvented" version of Clue called Clue: Discover the Secrets back in 2008 that gave each character a first name and a unique ability, shuffled the weapons and changed the layout of Boddy's house. A new Intrigue deck was also added, which granted additional abilities, albeit at the potential cost of having their character murdered. Clue: Discover the Secrets was sold alongside the classic version of Clue but eventually went out of print.