New Cobra Kai Game Announced

A new Cobra Kai game has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it's set to release this fall. More specifically, developer Flux Games and publisher GameMill Entertainment have announced Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, a sequel to 2021's Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, a game that despite being budget, boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

Right now, there's no word of a specific release date or platforms. Further, there's no debut trailer accompanying the announcement, which is odd not only because trailers usually accompany game announcements, but because it's an announcement for a game that's out soon.

"The Cobra Kai saga continues with Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising," reads an official pitch of the game. "Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do-which is your dojo? That choice begins your journey, but then it's up to you to recruit the most powerful team as you master your fighting style and battle to solidify your dojo's legacy as the All Valley Karate Grand Champion!"

Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its "key features":

Exciting Game Modes – Jump into Story Mode and immerse yourself in an exciting new storyline that will have you fighting your way to the All Valley Tournament, or play Cobra Classics and relive epic moments from the show and more!

Select Your Dojo, Build Your Strength – Choose from Eagle Fang, Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do dojos, and increase your skills by collecting chi and coins. Recruit and train new members to become the most powerful dojo and seal your destiny as the Grand Champion of the All Valley Tournament.

28 Playable Characters – Play as your favorite characters from the show's expansive roster, and use their special abilities and skills on your path to victory!

Increase Your Powers – Collect chi and coins to increase your skills. Recruit new dojo members and let their strength bolster your own as you build your dojo into a powerhouse.

Online VS. Tournament – Jump into online Tournament mode and compete in the All Valley Tournament. Fight your way to secure your legacy as the ultimate champion.

