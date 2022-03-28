Coffee Talk Creator Fahmi Dies at 32

Video game developer and writer Mohammad Fahmi, more known simply as Fahmi, has died at age 32. The news of Fahmi’s death was announced this weekend via his own Twitter account in a tweet that was shared by his sister. The cause of Fahmi’s death was not disclosed.

Fahmi’s career first began at Gameloft where he worked as a designer and a programmer. In time, he ended up joining Toge Productions, where he would eventually come up with the idea of Coffee Talk. Released in 2020, Coffee Talk is a “talking simulator” where set in a fantasy world where players can interact with various customers who would enter the coffee shop that they work at. In addition to making these customers coffee via brief mini-games, much of the gameplay in Coffee Talk is centered around dialogue options that players make when speaking to various characters.

Today we received a devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones.



May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever.



Thank you, Fahmi. — Coffee Talk Ep. 2 – OUT NOW! 🌺🦋 (@coffeetalk_game) March 28, 2022

In a message shared to the official Coffee Talk Twitter account this morning, a statement regarding Fahmi’s passing was shared. “Today we received devastating news that Fahmi, the creator & writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away,” the post said. “May his soul rest in peace, and our hearts are with his family and loved ones. May all the good things he shared, story he wrote, live on with us forever. Thank you, Fahmi.”

Toge Productions also released its own message on Twitter as well following the announcement of Fahmi’s death. “Today we’ve received the most devastating of news. Our beloved Fahmi, the writer of Coffee Talk and a beloved friend of Toge Productions has passed away,” the studio said. “We are absolutely devastated by his early departure.Thank you, Fahmi. Rest in Peace.”

Following the success of Coffee Talk, Fahmi ended up establishing his own studio called Pikselnesia. From here, Fahmi ended up releasing a side-scrolling adventure game called What Comes After in late 2020. Another new project from Pikselnesia titled Afterlove EP is also slated to launch this summer. Information regarding this game’s status in light of Fahmi’s death hasn’t been revealed at the time of this writing.

Our best wishes go out to those affected by Fahmi’s passing at this time.

