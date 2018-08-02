Colin Kaepernick’s Name Edited Out of ‘Madden NFL 19’ Song, Fans Are Stunned

Football fans love getting their hands on the new Madden games as a way to play the game they love to watch while also supporting their favourite players. Unfortunately for Colin Kaepernick fans, the superstar was cut from the game’s song, which has left mixed reactions as a result.

It turns out that the controversial sports star won’t be seen or heard in the upcoming game and it didn’t take long for fans of the quarterback to let their displeasure be known.

Madden 19 is set to release next week but many are already calling to boycott the game and cancel pre-orders. It was first brought to attention when one fan took to Twitter to share the song where the original lyrics read, “”Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and sh*t. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” The revised lyrics? More PG and glaringly missing one key name.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Lol man sues the league & he’s on the cover the very next year 🤔🤔 — KT (@thxmpsxnn_) August 2, 2018

While there were reactions against the player stating that he didn’t “deserve” a spot, another Twitter user added his own commentary with a more legal approach:

You realize any persons name in a song is edited out, with Kaepernick not in the league they didn’t pay for his likeness, so they can’t use his name. Listen to Drake’s “over” on 2K and you can hear it multiple times. EA isn’t petty for this it’s normal — Dreaded_Pegasus (@HivESupanova) August 2, 2018

Obviously it’s a hot topic and one with many impassioned perspectives. Kaepernick has been the talk of the down for several seasons now ever since he kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality.

Then in November of last year, Kaepernick filed a grievance report against the NFL as a whole regarding a conspiracy to keep him out of the league entirely. Though his initial protest was peaceful, America was divided in how they reacted towards the statement, and now gamers are divided towards his future in Madden.

What do you think about the decision to cut Kaepernick? Unfair, or due justice? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Madden NFL 19 releases on August 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.