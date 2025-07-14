College Football 26: Best Defensive Playbooks

EA Sports College Football 26 is finally here, and players are diving into the fan-favorite series. The developers have introduced a ton of changes this year, mostly related to quality of life updates. However, there have been several gameplay tweaks, meaning strategies from last year might not work as well in College Football 26. With that in mind, we’ve put together the best defensive playbooks in CFB 26. Using these will put you in a great position to succeed on that side of the ball, making it easier to build a Dynasty or take down opponents in Ultimate Team. Here are the four best defensive playbooks in EA Sports College Football 26.

1) Multiple

This entry is kind of cheating. Multiple gives you access to several different fronts, making it more versatile than some of the other schemes we’ll list below. That said, by being a jack-of-all-trades playbook, you won’t have as much access to some of the more exotic packages.

With that in mind, this is the playbook you should start with. You’ll likely outgrow Multiple relatively quickly as you settle on your preferred playstyle, but it’s a good way to get an idea of what you like. That doesn’t mean you can’t run it exclusively, but this is definitely the playbook beginners should test out as they learn the game.

2) 4-2-5

If you’re coming over from Madden, 4-2-5 is going to be your bread and butter. The pro game still uses a lot of four-man fronts, so this is what you’re used to; however, having five DBs will make it easier to contain the more wide-open college game.

It’s a solid mix between the two. Plus, with proper recruiting, you can build a speedy back seven, giving you even more blitzing options. This playbook lets you draw up creative blitz packages while still keeping opponents in check. If you want to play aggressive football, this is an excellent playbook.

3) 3-3-5 Tite

Speaking of aggressive defenses, the 3-3-5 Tite is one of the stronger playbooks to counter passing attacks. Simply put, this playbook uses fast players very well, giving you the option to build a swarming defense that gets to the ball in a hurry.

You’re giving up size on the line in favor of pressure from your linebackers and safeties. If you’re playing against pass-happy teams, this is a great option. You’ll be able to contain opposing wideouts while bringing pressure from every angle to confuse your opponent.

4) 3-2-6

For the final playbook, we’re going even deeper into countering pass-heavy teams. You’ll have up to six DBs on the field at once, giving you plenty of coverage. If you’re struggling with Air Raid-style teams, give this one a try.

Sure, you’ll struggle against power rushing teams, but you can counteract this by recruiting a few run-stuffing safeties. If used properly, this playbook can shut down most modern offenses, even helping turn your defense into a turnover-creating machine. Don’t use it against the Army and Navy’s of the world, but it’ll do wonders against most high-flying teams we see on Saturdays.