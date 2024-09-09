Colonel Sanders Will be Playable in Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion will feature a wide cast of playable characters that have gotten the Funko Pop treatment over the years. The announced cast includes fan favorites from various movies, TV shows, and video games, and will now include a fast food icon, as well. This morning, developer 10:10 Games and KFC announced that Colonel Sanders will be a playable character in the game exclusively for KFC Rewards members. The character will be available to claim through KFC Rewards starting on Friday, September 13th, which is the game's launch date. All KFC Rewards users will be able to obtain Colonel Sanders at no cost, but alternate skins will be available in the app for 250 points.

A trailer featuring Colonel Sanders in Funko Fusion can be found below.

As can be seen in the trailer, Colonel Sanders will have his classic white suit and glasses, as well as what appears to be a cannon that fires fried chicken at his opponents. Two alternate designs for Colonel Sanders have been announced so far: Chef Colonel Sanders and Mecha Colonel Sanders. The chef design gives Sanders a chef hat and apron, while the Mecha design gives the Colonel a suit of armor seemingly inspired by Iron Man. The whole thing is pretty absurd, but it's undeniably fun, and it will be interesting to see if we get any other fast food promotions for the game; there are a slew of McDonaldland characters that have gotten the Funko treatment over the years!

Those interested in claiming the Colonel in Funko Fusion can sign-up or log-in to an existing KFC Rewards account right here. Once the promotion goes live, users will be able to find the DLC character in the site's rewards section. After the reward is claimed, an email will be sent with a unique code that can be redeemed at the Funko Fusion website right here. Presumably, the code will work with all of the game's versions. At this time, an end date for the promotion has not been announced. However, the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions won't be available until November 15th, so hopefully the promotion will still be going on in a couple months!

