Funko Fusion Reveals Mega Man Playable Character, Steam Demo Released

The vast majority of licenses featured in Funko Fusion are based on Universal films, including Nope, Jurassic Park, and The Thing. However, the game will also feature playable characters based on other properties, including some video games. We already knew that Five Nights at Freddy’s would see some representation in the game, and it’s now been revealed that Mega Man will appear as well! Capcom’s blue bomber was announced today through a new trailer, which gives us an idea of his in-game abilities. Mega Man will be joined in Funko Fusion by his faithful companion Rush, and it appears his Fire Storm and Magnet Missile looks will also appear.

A trailer featuring Mega Man in Funko Fusion can be found below.

Mega Man will be in the game at launch, and available on all platforms. At this time, the only content confirmed as exclusive is Funko Fusion‘s Team Fortress 2 DLC, which is only available on Steam. Following today’s announcement, several fans noted their desire to see additional designs for Mega Man, including options based on spin-offs like Mega Man X and Mega Man Battle Network. The official Funko Fusion Twitter account seemed to take note of that request, so it will be interesting to see if it happens! This might not be the new Mega Man game that fans around the world have been clamoring for, but it could expose the character to those that never played a previous series entry.

In addition to the presence of Mega Man, developer 10:10 Games also announced a demo for Funko Fusion, which is now live on Steam. The demo actually allows players to select Mega Man as a playable character, which is great for anyone that wants to see how he handles. At this time, we don’t know if this demo will be made available on any of Funko Fusion‘s other platforms, but those interested in trying it on Steam can find it right here.

Funko Fusion will be released September 13th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available on November 15th.

