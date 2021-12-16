The Witcher Showrunner Teases Blood of Elves Event in Season 3

The Witcher delivers its anticipated season 2 this Friday, and fans are excited to see many of the elements teased or foreshadowed in season 1 show up in season 2. For as much as season 1 contained, there were still things the team didn’t have space to include. Some of those made their way into season 2, when ComicBook.com spoke to Witcher Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich recently, she revealed that there was one Blood of Elves event that still couldn’t fit within season 2’s framework, but it is already planned for season 3.

“Absolutely. There is one particularly big event in Blood of Elves that I would’ve loved to fit into season two,” Hissrich said. “We couldn’t. It didn’t fit along our story as well as we would’ve liked, but it was important to hang onto in season three. So, it becomes a major part of our narrative.”

We’ll have to wait and see what that ends up being, and we should have a pretty good idea once we see those final two episodes (our review was based on the first six episodes). In the meantime, you can get up to speed on everything for season 2 with our Witcher CRAM, which can be found right here.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

