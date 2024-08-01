What Does the Future Hold for Bungie? – ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save

Massive layoffs have hit Bungie this week making it the second time in under a year that the studio behind Destiny has been made cuts to its staff. In the wake of Destiny 2: The Final Shape releasing to critical acclaim, one would think that Bungie would be in a position of strength. Instead, major questions are now beginning to arise about the studio’s future and its likely takeover by those at PlayStation.

With Marathon on the horizon and Destiny 2 winding down, what happens next with Bungie? And what does it mean for Bungie to be spinning off to form a new studio in the wake of these layoffs? All of these questions and others are dissected on this week’s Quick Save.

