‘Command & Conquer’ Remaster Officially Revealed With New Video, Including ‘Red Alert’

The Command & Conquer franchise is iconic and now EA is bringing it back in a big way to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary by revealing a remaster of both Command & Conquer and Red Alert!

Both remasters will be helmed by Petroglyph Games with the return of many of the original dev team members from way back when. With the video above, we get to see more than ever before behind the scenes, including the musical genius Frank Klepacki’s involvement.

EA Producer Jim Vessalla took to Reddit to talk about the upcoming plans and how they are planning to celebrate such a beloved franchise. “Today, I’m thrilled to tell you we are going back to the beginning,” he began his latest post. “We have decided to remaster Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn. And while this is incredibly exciting on its own, we’re also aware of how passionate the community is about the Red Alert universe. So, we will also remaster the original Command & Conquer: Red Alert™. But what about the classic expansion packs you may ask – Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath? Well, C&C and Red Alert wouldn’t be the same without them, so all three expansion packs will be bundled with the base games into one remastered collection – without microtransactions.”

The producer also mentioned that he understands why there would be community skepticism as to whether or not they can pull this off but he assures fans that the partnership with Petroglyph Games is exactly the right step to honor such an iconic series.

Vessalla added, “Petroglyph Games includes many of the original developers from Westwood Studios, and some of the most influential members of the original Command & Conquer development team from 1995. Joe Bostic is known as the co-creator of C&C, having also served as the Lead Programmer on Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert. Steve Tall joined Joe as a Lead Programmer on Red Alert, and Ted Morris was the original community manager on the C&C franchise. And Mike Legg contributed to all forms of audio systems at Westwood, having been an employee since 1986! All four members helped start Petroglyph Games in 2003 after the closure of Westwood and are joined by a veteran group of RTS developers from the past 15+ years.”

Even better? The remaster will be bringing the original games into this generation in glorious 4K with the help of Lemon Sky Studios. Though we don’t have a release window yet, this is incredible news filled with a ton of passion that can be seen in the video above.

