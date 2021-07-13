Company of Heroes 3 Announced

Company of Heroes 3, the long-awaited follow-up to the popular real-time strategy video game Company of Heroes 2, has been officially revealed by developer Relic Entertainment and SEGA. The title is currently set to release for PC in late 2022, but interested players can get a head start and play a Pre-Alpha Preview for Company of Heroes 3 now by joining the CoH-Development program, powered by Amplitude Studios' Games2Gether platform. Basically, it will allow folks to play an early version of the title and learn more about its development, and the Pre-Alpha Preview will be available through August 3rd.

Notably, Company of Heroes 3 is set in the Mediterranean during World War II. It's a brand-new theatre for the franchise, and will feature everything from "windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." The title is powered by the Essence Engine 5, the latest version of Relic Entertainment's real-time strategy technology, and features a Dynamic Campaign Map where players can command forces and build supply lines and the like. There is also a Full Tactical Pause in single-player modes that will allow players to free the action to coordinate all manner of actions at once, making it into more of a turn-based affair.

It's coming. Here's your first look at Company of Heroes 3. #CoH3 Catch the full trailer here: https://t.co/lrOdpZz5SC pic.twitter.com/EIx5bJ7L8o — Company Of Heroes (@CompanyOfHeroes) July 13, 2021

"We're really excited for players to experience Company of Heroes 3 right from the pre-alpha stage and to receive their valuable feedback," said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic Entertainment, as part of the announcement. "We've been co-developing the game with some of our fantastic community members for years now, and they have been instrumental in providing consistent and meaningful feedback at every step of the development process. We are ready to expand that program in a massive way with our fans around the world via our CoH-Development program, which has been made possible by Amplitude Studios' superb Games2Gether platform."

As noted above, Company of Heroes 3 does not yet have a definitive release date, but it has been announced as coming to PC via Steam in late 2022. The free Pre-Alpha Preview is currently ongoing, but given that it's "Pre-Alpha," it is hard to say just how similar the experience will be to the final release. The most recent Company of Heroes title, Company of Heroes 2, was released back in 2013. You can check out all of our previous coverage of developer Relic Entertainment right here.

