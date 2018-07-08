Conan Exiles’ Jewel of the West DLC Releases in August

Funcom is already preparing to launch Conan Exiles’ second DLC called Jewel of the West Pack that’s scheduled to be out in August.

Not long at all after the developers released the Imperial East Pack, the Jewel of the West expansion takes the game in the opposite direction to Aquilonia, a massive civilization full of intricate buildings and structures. Players will be able to make use of all these new buildings too with more customization options for owned homes to make them fit in with the Western décor.

“Much like its predecessor, the Jewel of the West Pack will add a slew of new content to Conan Exiles,” Funcom’s announcement post said. “Build exclusive new houses and settlements with a complete set of Aquilonian building pieces. Build with building pieces sheathed in smooth marble to give your structures a grandiose look only matched by those found in the great western jewel itself.”

Building magnificent structures isn’t all that players can do though. The Jewel of the West Pack also contains armor, weapons, warpaints, and more beyond the building components. Funcom listed everything that’s included in the pack with exact amounts so players know how much of each feature is coming with the DLC.

39 new Aquilonian building pieces: A full set of building pieces with the same stats as existing tier three.

15 new armor pieces in three sets, such as the Black Dragon armor: Light, medium and heavy sets with an epic end-game version of each.

9 new weapons in one Aquilonian weapon set: Same power as iron weapons with an epic end-game version of each weapon.

5 new Aquilonian warpaints: Decorative warpaints symbolizing, for example, rule and bravery.

25 new placeables, such as the harp and councilor chair, craftable in the Aquilonian Artisan station.

On the same day that the DLC was announced, Funcom also shared the trailer above, an accolades compilation that explains more of the game’s story while boasting some of the best remarks that the game’s received. Hoping to continue getting these praises, Funcom says that it’s working on free updates to be released throughout the year with animal taming and more included.

“In addition to the Jewel of the West, the team is also hard at work putting together one of our biggest free updates yet,” said Creative Director Joel Bylos. “Launching later this quarter, this update will introduce pets and taming to Conan Exiles, allowing players to find and tame anything from camels to panthers and even spiders and then use them to guard their base, carry resources, and more. This update will be free to all players on all platforms.”

Jewel of the West is scheduled to release in August.