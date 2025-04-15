Neverwinter MMORPG Adding New Expansion Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Dungeons & Dragons: Neverwinter first released back in 2013, but the free-to-play MMORPG is still going strong. The game still gets regular updates, adding new modules with plenty of quests for players to enjoy. Now, Neverwinter is gearing up for its 31st module, and this major update is bringing some exciting new content for fans of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The next module, called Red Harvest, will launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on May 6th. Players will explore a familiar setting and take on the Red Wizards, so mark the date on your calendars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming Neverwinter: Red Harvest module will bring in a brand-new Adventure Zone inspired by Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ depiction of Thay. Players will explore Tyraturos, Tower District, a sprawling map with three different neighborhoods and, of course, a menacing tower in the north. The Adventure Zone comprises three story acts, giving players plenty to do in Neverwinter. In the new story arc, players will join with the Harpers to stop the formidable Szass Tam and his Red Wizards of Thay. Players will recognize these foes from Honor Among Thieves, where the Red Wizards played a key role.

In addition to the new Adventure Zone inspired by the movie, the update will include a new Shackles of Divinity trial. The new trial brings in those epic, mechanics-focused boss battles that players love in Neverwinter trials. The trial will have three different difficulty levels, from Normal to Advanced to Master, so gamers of all skill levels should be able to find a suitable challenge in The Shackles of Divinity.

A screenshot of the new Adventure Zone coming to Neverwinter with the new season

Finally, longtime Neverwinter fans can expect the return of some beloved in-game events. The full list of returning in-game events for the Red Harvest module is as follows:

Protector’s Jubilee

Celebration of Liira

Summer Festival

Tymora’s Gift

Challenge of the Gods

Coins of Waukeen

Clearly, there is a lot to look forward to when the new module arrives in Neverwinter.

New Neverwinter Battle Pass & Bundles

Along with all the new free content, this upcoming Neverwinter module will include a brand-new Battle Pass and some content-specific bundles, as well. The new Battle Pass will be called Dead to Rites. It has 3 different phases, with a total of 9 milestones for players to hit. The rewards include a new Rath Modar Companion.

In addition to this new Battle Pass, players can expect to see a few new Red Harvest bundles and packs, along with some more general packs and bundles.

The Red Wizard Sofina herself in Neverwinter’s new expansion

Here is everything players can expect to see for sale when the new module drops on May 6th:

Red Harvest Bundles & Packs

Keyring Bundle

Red Harvest Head Start Pack

Hotenow Campaign

Thayan Resistance Pack

General Bundles & Packs

Mount Choice Pack / Companion Choice Pack

Key Vip Bundle

Refinement Bundle

Defiant Key Bundle

Coalescent Three Pack

Key Ward Bundle

Astral Lockbox Offer Lizard

Celestial Enchantment Offer

The Red Harvest module for Neverwinter arrives on May 6th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The MMORPG is free-to-play, so gamers can download it on their console of choice and jump right into the Dungeons & Dragons adventure.

Are you excited to see a crossover between Neverwinter and Honor Among Thieves? Let us know in the comments below!