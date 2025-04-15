Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hardcore Mode Details Revealed in Patch Notes

The latest patch for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is live and brings the long-awaited Hardcore Mode. Fans of the first game will recognize the additional challenges of this optional mode, from its game changes to various perks. Hardcore Mode isn’t the only addition in this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 update, according to the patch notes. While it is relatively small, it brings a new way to play the game and several balance changes and bug fixes. This update today marks the final major free DLC before the paid DLCs are released throughout the rest of the year for Warhorse Studio’s medieval title.

Hardcore Mode is the main addition in this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Update 1.2.4 today. This makes the game harder by changing UI elements, removing features like fast traveling, and adding to the list of negative perks players must choose from. These all have a big effect on gameplay and will add new layers of challenge. Hardcore Mode has been long-anticipated, but it is not for the faint of heart.

Players can also enjoy bug fixes related to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s quests, in-game mechanics, and smaller features like mod interaction. Additionally, the barber now allows players to shave their heads with the new bald hairstyle for Henry.

kingdom come: deliverance 2’s hardcore mode.

For a complete list of changes and new features in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 read the patch notes below.

New

Hardcore Mode

Introduced the option to start a new playthrough in hardcore mode. More on Hardcore Mode here.

Features

Balance

Rebalanced shop prices for herbs, so that they never sell for a higher price than their buying price.

Barber

Added the bald hairstyle option for Henry.

Fixed shadow flickering under certain weather conditions.

Dice

Fixed a crash caused by getting hit while choosing dice.

Items

Fixed the broken wreath model.

Mods

Fixed issues with saving when having too many mods installed.

Skills & Perks

Fixed Sagittarius, On the Road, Salva, and Wildrider perks not working properly when taken while playing on 1.1.X and after loading on 1.2.X.

Stability

Fixed several most frequent crashes.

Platform-Specific Fixes – Xbox

Fixed some saves not being available to load due to Gold edition / Season pass licensing issues.

Quests

Judgment Day

Fixed incorrect NPC behavior after completing the final quest.

Fixed the victory overlay sometimes not displaying correctly.

The Jaunt