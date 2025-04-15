New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 15th

With today being Tax Day, it’s important to note what you spend your time doing during the on-and-off work moments. Taking a moment for yourself is vital for mental health and can be done in many ways. Some ways can be catching up on the latest entertainment news on ComicBook or tapping into The New York Times app to play the daily puzzles. Whatever the case, NYT games like Connections, Strands, and Wordle will test your knowledge in a fun yet challenging way. Speaking of Wordle, yesterday’s puzzle was on the easier side than usual, but for today, April 15th, the puzzle will ramp up the difficulty level just slightly. For anyone looking for hints, tips, or the solution for today’s Wordle, we’ve got what you need.

Since 2021, the NYT app has brought daily Wordle puzzles to millions of people. With the game already running through a thousand words, the endless possibilities have continued to challenge players regularly. Wordle is a puzzle game in which players solve a five-letter word with up to six opportunities to answer correctly. Every guess provides feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and what letters belong in the final word.

Yesterday brought us some huge news in the HBO realm, with the Season 2 premiere of The Last of Us bringing in 5.1 million viewers on Sunday night, 10% more than the pilot episode of Season 1. HBO has also announced six cast members have been confirmed to be in the Harry Potter series, which will see the likes of John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. Given this, my starting word for today is “wands” since HBO’s Harry Potter series will cast a spell on audiences the same way TLOU Season 2 is. This starter word has three yellow blocks.

The picture above should help you spell the word “Wands.”

The word “wands” has three yellow blocks: A, N, and S. Getting a vowel like A and a consonant like N and S are valuable indicators of which words to look for. While we aren’t sure of where these letters are placed, we can use their previous spots as free spaces for other letters. For anyone looking for a hint, find a word starting with A and ending with N. If you want to see the final answer for today’s Wordle, look below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 15th is “Ashen.” An uncommon word, this one was tricky to figure out. Let’s not get pale in the face with this one, as we will have more opportunities to solve other puzzles tomorrow. Speaking of which, check back here for another Wordle puzzle piece. Enjoy the small moments, players.