Elden Ring Nightreign Unveils Powerful New Raider Class

The release date for Elden Ring Nightreign is fast approaching. The multiplayer-focused new Elden Ring title will release on May 30th, which means Bandai Namco is treating players to a few teasers. After revealing the Iron Eye class, we got a deep-dive look at the Duchess, who was playable during the Network Test. Now, Elden Ring Nightreign has revealed another newly announced class in the melee-focused Raider. This big reveal includes a gameplay trailer with a first look at how this Nightfarer performs in battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest newly revealed class for Elden Ring Nightreign is a formidable melee contender. From the trailer, it’s clear the Raider can wield massive weapons that deal big damage. For those who enjoy swinging around huge, two-handed weapons, the Raider class will likely be the one for you in Nightreign. Watch the trailer below for the full reveal of this new class:

The cinematic trailer shows this new class in action, but without really digging into the nitty-gritty details of how the Raider will function in Elden Ring Nightreign. Still, those familiar with previous Soulsborne games can likely glean quite a bit from watching this Nightfarer in action.

What We Know About the Raider Class in Elden Ring: Nightreign

We don’t have confirmation about the exact details for this class just yet, but Bandai Namco has shared that this class will “stand resolute in the chaos of battle” and that they have “a heart that knows no fear.” The Raider will have “exceptional strength and fortitude,” meaning that not only will he deal big damage, he’ll be able to take it, as well. This tank will be a great addition to a well-balanced party headed into battle in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Raider is the 6th class to be officially revealed from the planned total of 8 Nightfarers when Elden Ring Nightreign drops on May 30th. At this rate, we will most likely see big reveal trailers for the final two Nightreign classes some time before the game finally arrives late next month. We’ve got a decent balance of spellcasters, melee fighters, and ranged abilities so far, so it will be interesting to see what other classes get added into the mix.

The previously revealed iron eye class for Elden Ring Nightreign

Eldne Ring Nightreign will arrive for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on May 30th. The standard version, as well as a Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition, are available to preorder now. The Deluxe and Collector’s Editions include a yet-to-be-revealed DLC for the game, which will release some time after the base game arrives.

Elden Ring Nightreign costs $39.99 for the Standard Edition, $54.99 for the Deluxe Edition, and a whopping $199.99 for the full Collector’s Edition. You can also still grab the discount offer from Fanatical, which will get you a roughly 12% discount on the game ahead of the release, but only if you’re playing on Steam.

Does the Raider look like the Elden Ring Nightreign class for you, or are you waiting for the other official reveals to decide? Let us know in the comments below!