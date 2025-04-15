Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Suggests Preorders Resuming Soon

Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 were supposed to launch on April 9th, but were postponed in the United States and Canada as a direct result of the current tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. Things seem to have cooled down a bit since then, with the tariff on goods produced in Vietnam dropping from 46% to just 10%. Nintendo fans have been patiently waiting for a new preorder date for Switch 2 since, but nothing has been announced just yet. However, leaks are now suggesting that preorders will begin on Wednesday, April 23rd.

According to reliable leaker billbil-kun, Canadian retailers are listing that day for preorders of both the standard console and Mario Kart World bundle. The leaker notes that the date is subject to change, and as far as U.S. retailers are concerned, he “can’t confirm if it’s the same.” That said, the decision to postpone preorders in Canada was made specifically to align with Nintendo of America. If preorders really are going to begin in Canada next Wednesday, it’s probably safe to assume the same will hold true for the U.S. The Bluesky post from billbil-kun can be found embedded below.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨From what I can see through some Canadian retailers, Nintendo Switch 2 console & bundle pre-orders should start from📅 April 23rd, 2025 (valid in CA)⚠️ Date subject to change. Can't confirm if it's the same for USI'll keep you updated if it changes — billbil-kun (@billbil-kun.bsky.social) 2025-04-15T15:32:46.500Z

Until we get an official announcement from Nintendo, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. That being said, the date makes a lot of sense. While there has been a lot of upheaval as a result of the U.S. tariffs, the reality is that Nintendo needs to offer preorders sooner, rather than later. The company claims that it will be sticking to the system’s June 5th release date, and fans need to know if they’ll be able to secure a Switch 2, and if the announced price will remain the same. Analysts are predicting that Nintendo will keep the price the same now that the Vietnam tariffs have been reduced, but that isn’t a certainty.

Early in 2025, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa indicated that the company planned to work around potential tariffs on China by importing stock from Vietnam and Cambodia. That plan seemed to hit a snag when President Trump announced a 46% tariff on Vietnam imports the day after Nintendo confirmed the system’s price and release date. One day after the tariffs were announced, Nintendo delayed preorders, and suggested that the $449 price could see an increase. As previously mentioned, that tariff has now been reduced, and it seems like Nintendo is building a system stockpile from Vietnam. However, with U.S. tariff plans changing seemingly daily, it’s possible Nintendo is waiting to make sure things hold.

If Nintendo really is planning to begin preorders next week, we can probably expect an announcement in the next day or 2. A Nintendo Direct centered on Mario Kart World is set to take place on Thursday, April 17th, and it’s possible we could see an announcement following the showcase. Hopefully an end to the wait is finally in sight!

