‘Conan Unconquered’ Strategy Game Announced

Funcom’s new Conan game has been revealed to be Conan Unconquered, a strategy game where players defend themselves against waves of enemies.

Developed by Petroglyph Games, the creators of Star Wars: Empire at War and the minds behind the Command & Conquer remaster that’s in the works, Conan Unconquered was revealed during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase. A new game set in the world of Conan the Barbarian was said to be revealed during the show, and the countdown led up to the release of the cinematic trailer shown above.

Since the trailer is a cinematic preview, it’s not quite indicative of the gameplay and graphics players will find in the strategy game, but the screenshot from the game’s Steam page below better showcases what players will see. According to the info shared on Steam, players will defend their structures against enemy forces while unlocking new defenses and managing resources to keep themselves fully stocked and ready for the next waves.

“Conan Unconquered is a strategy game set in the barbaric world of Conan the Barbarian where you must build your stronghold and assemble an unconquerable army to survive the savage hordes of Hyboria,” the game’s page with more info said. “Wave after wave of increasingly more difficult enemies will rush at your gates and you will need to manage resources, research new technologies to advance your defenses, and recruit an ever-growing army if you are to save survive utter destruction.”

Playing through the game in a single-player mode is one option, but there’s also the option to survive against the enemy waves with a friend. Conan Unconquered supports two-player co-op gameplay where both players will share the same base, but they can construct buildings independently of each other. Different heroes can be unlocked within the game to use them and their powers to help survive a few more waves with Conan himself being one of the characters players can encounter.

“Heroes are incredibly powerful units that can greatly influence the outcome of battles,” Funcom’s info said. “These heroes, including Conan himself, possess special abilities and you can equip them with unique artifacts that you find as you explore the world.”

Conan Unconquered doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but it’s currently planned to release for the PC platform sometime in the second quarter of 2019.