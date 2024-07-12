PlayStation Makes Concord Beta Free for PS Plus Subscribers

Firewalk Studios‘ upcoming online player versus player hero shooter Concord is approaching its Beta Early Access period now, with the beta set to begin Friday, July 12th at 10am PST. Pre-ordering any edition of the game grants players access to the Beta Early Access weekend, as well as four additional codes to share with friends to be able to team up with a crew familiar and comfortable to you to take on rivals, though notably these codes will only be available to redeem on the same platform the pre-order was completed on. Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers are also invited to participate in the Beta Early Access weekend, with the Open Beta set to begin next week, from Thursday, July 18th at 10am PST through Sunday, July 21st.

During the Beta Early Access period and Closed Beta period players will be able to experience all 16 of Concord‘s launch Freegunners, with each one unlocked and available to play and customize. The content included in these beta periods also includes four maps – Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk; as well as three modes – Cargo Run, Clash Point, and Trophy Hunt. When the Open Beta begins next weekend an additional map and game mode will be available as well – the Bone Mines map and Area Control mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s noted that progress will be carried over between the weekends but not into the game’s official launch on August 23rd. Still, Firewalk is providing a few of rewards for players who participate in the beta periods as a thank you: a Frog Weapon Charm (“From Orbit to Ground,” the name of the Northstar’s drop ship, not a literal frog…unfortunately), a Star Flare Icon and Business Card.

The beta will also support cross-play for those who wish to team up with someone playing on a different platform than them, as Concord will also be available to PC players. The Concord Beta will also support:

4K: Compatible PC and display required.

Ultrawide 21:9: Compatible PC and display required.

Uncapped Framerate: Compatible PC and display required.

KBM and DualSense Controller Support

Custom Key Mapping

FSR 3: Compatible PC and graphics card required.

DLSS 3.7: Compatible PC and graphics card required.

The PlayStation blog post regarding Concord’s beta periods also outlines the PC spec requirements to experience the game, which you can find toward the bottom of this page.