PlayStation Acquires Developer Firewalk Studios

Sony has today announced that it has officially purchased Firewalk Studios, which will be joining the lineup of developers that make up PlayStation Studios. Over the past few years, PlayStation has been snatching up a number of various companies that have included the likes of Housemarque, Firesprite, Nixxes Software, and Haven Studios. Now, Firewalk has become the 23rd developer to make up PlayStation Studios, although the nature of its next project still isn't fully known.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog today, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst revealed that Firewalk has now been acquired by Sony. Back in 2021, PlayStation announced that it would be collaborating with Firewalk on a new multiplayer-focused IP that would come to PS5 at some point in the future. Since the time of that announcement, it seems that Sony has enjoyed working with Firewalk so much that it has now opted to buy the studio outright.

"I'm excited to announce that we've expanded our relationship with Firewalk Studios and are thrilled to welcome them to PlayStation Studios," Hulst said in his announcement message. "Firewalk is home to a remarkably talented team of creatives who have launched some of gaming's most celebrated experiences, and they're already hard at work on their first original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation. Since announcing our publishing partnership with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk in 2021, we continue to be impressed by the team's ambitions to build a modern multiplayer game that connects players in new and innovative ways. The studio shares our passion for creating inspiring worlds grounded in exceptional gameplay, and we want to continue to invest in their mission. We're excited for Firewalk to bring their technical and creative expertise to PlayStation Studios to help grow our live service operations and deliver something truly special for gamers."

Unlike a number of other developers within PlayStation Studios, Firewalk has still never released a game of its own. That being said, the studio is made up of a number of video game industry veterans that have worked on franchises like Destiny, BioShock, Mass Effect, and Apex Legends. So even though it's still hard to know what to expect from Firewalk with its mysterious project, it seems like expectations should be relatively high.

How do you feel about this new acquisition of Firewalk by PlayStation? And what do you think about Sony continuing to double down on multiplayer games moving forward?