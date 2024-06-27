Concord Beta Dates Announced by PlayStation

At last month's PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed an in-depth look at Concord, the upcoming multiplayer hero shooter from Firewalk Studios. Alongside the new trailer, the team announced that Concord would be coming out later this year, and would be hosting a beta later this summer. Today, PlayStation has officially revealed the dates and details of the Concord beta. Importantly, players who preorder the game will have two different beta windows, while everyone else will have to wait for the open beta. That said, both betas are kicking off in mid-July, so even if you decide to wait, it'll only be a few days.

Players who preorder Concord can jump into the early access beta on July 12th. It ends on July 14th, and you'll get four codes to pass on to interested friends. That means you don't technically need to preorder Concord to get into the early access beta, but you will need to know someone with an extra code. Everyone can jump into Concord's open beta on July 18th. It'll be open until July 21st, and it's worth noting that both betas will be open for PlayStation 5 and PC players. Unlike some other betas, Concord will support crossplay throughout the process, which should make getting into a match relatively easy.

In another move that's different from the norm, Concord's beta will let you try out all 16 characters in the base game. Each Freegunner has their own moveset, so this will give players a chance to test everyone out and pick their favorites before the game launches. Of course, there will likely be balance updates and changes following the beta, but players will at least be able to get a rough idea of what to expect when the game launches.

Players will also be able to try out four of the in-game maps during the early access beta. One last map will launch when the open beta launches, giving early-access players another reason to jump back in for the second slot. The early access beta can jump into one of three modes: Trophy Hunt, Cargo Run, and Clash Point. Similar to the maps, the open beta will add Area Control mode.

Concord launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 23rd. Expect to see the developers at Firewalk Studios release a big chunk of info over the next few weeks as the team pushes to keep players around for the long term.