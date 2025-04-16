New York Times Connections Answers for April 16th

Can’t seem to figure out today’s Connections? No worries, as we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside a few hints and tips, for today, April 16th’s Connections from The New York Times. Connections has been one of the site’s biggest titles since 2023, primarily for its challenging category-based gameplay, one factor that Wordle and Strands don’t have. With today’s puzzle, we have some tough words in play and even tougher categories, but nothing we can’t solve. Regardless, we have played today’s puzzle and have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections, when you play, supplies you with 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of pets or things that are blue to one-word action films or words with trees in them. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is full of tough words.

With today’s Connections, we have some interesting words and categories that are much harder than yesterday’s. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Crowd, Score, Mamba, Engine, Boa, Simba, Katy Perry, Scar, Lion, Garter, Scratch, Meringue, Corset, Scrape, Tangy, and Stockings.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Dressed for the Cabaret

Green: Scuffing up where you walk

Blue: Growling but in style, familiarly

Purple: Groove in a different language, but wrong

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Burlesque Wear

Green: Mess Up The Surface Of

Blue: They Roar

Purple: Latin Dances With a Vowel Changed

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 16th:

Yellow: Boa, Corset, Garter, Stockings

Green: Scar, Score, Scrape, Scratch

Blue: Crowd, Engine, Katy Perry, Lion

Purple: Mamba, Meringue, Simba, Tangy

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?