New York Times Connections Answers for April 23rd

Having a hard time with today’s Connections? Lucky for you, we have all of the correct answers and categories, alongside some hints and tips, for today, April 23rd’s Connections from The New York Times. NYT, while it has word games like Strands and Wordle, the fun category-based gameplay of Connections has proved to be quite the success. With today’s puzzle, we have yet another one that brings the great gameplay experience we know and love without too much difficulty. Still, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

When you play The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words, and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from types of bread or vampires in film to popular toys of the 1990s or things you can do to a disc. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections is a fun and easy puzzle.

For today’s Connections, we have some simpler words that, unlike yesterday, don’t have many other definitions to fit them with. Still, it is good housekeeping to know that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Bean, Gag, Trunk, Muzzle, Tail, May, Act, Paw, Tad, Bit, Root, Sketch, Branch, Flag, Fur, and Leaf.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: All ‘bark’, no bite

Green: All bark and meow

Blue: Did you get my joke?

Purple: I’ll just go to the north or south one

If you want to know the correct themes for April 23rd’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Parts of a Tree

Green: Canine/Feline Features

Blue: Comedic Routine

Purple: ____ Pole

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are today’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Branch, Leaf, Root, Trunk

Green: Fur, Muzzle, Paw, Tail

Blue: Act, Bit, Gag, Sketch

Purple: Bean, Flag, May, Tad

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.