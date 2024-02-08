Forza Motorsport Update 6 Introduces Major Changes to Car Progression

Forza Motorsport‘s fifth big update is set to drop later this month, but the developers at Turn 10 Studios are already prepping players for Update 6. One of the reasons fans are getting an early look at the upcoming changes is because the Forza Motorsport developers have been accumulating fan feedback about Car Progression, and these changes finally make good on some of the things players have been asking. So, while Forza Motorsport players won’t see these changes until March, at the earliest, it’s a great way for Turn 10 to show that it is actively working to improve Car Progression moving forward.

Forza Motorsport Update 6 Car Progression

The first major change coming in Update 6 is that all car parts will be unlocked at Car Level 1. This is happening across every car in Forza Motorsport, giving players much more freedom to build the car they want to race in. You’ll no longer need to level each car up before adding on new parts. That should make it much easier for players to switch to new cars once they add them to their collection.

The other big change is that players will now be able to use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points. This again simplifies the process of upgrading new cars. Previously, you’d have to level up cars to install upgrades, but now you can just buy them if you have the credits. That said, you’ll still earn Car Points the old-fashioned way if that’s what you’d prefer.

Of course, there’s still a month or two before Update 6 is in Forza Motorsport. Turn 10 may tweak things further, particularly in regards to the ratio between Credits and Car Points. That said, these changes seem positive. It’s unlikely it’ll fix every issue fans have with Forza Motorsport, but it should be a solid step forward.

Forza Motorsport Update 5 Release Date

With all of that said, there’s still the matter of Update 5’s release date. Turn 10 dropped the full patch notes for the next update back in January but hasn’t given us a firm release date yet. Instead, the company has said that it’s coming sometime in February. Now that we’re a week into the month, it’s likely we won’t be seeing it until the back half, though Turn 10 could surprise players and drop it next week.

Either way, this probably means Update 6 won’t be out until the second half of March. It’s impossible to know exactly how fast Turn 10 is working on the next Forza Motorsport update, but it’s unlikely we’ll get them in quick succession. Hopefully, the studio will give fans a better idea of when to expect Update 5 soon.

Forza Motorsport is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC