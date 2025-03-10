New York Times Connections Answers for March 10th

Want to know how to solve today’s Connections? We’ve got what you need as we have all the correct categories and answers for March 10th’s Connections puzzle for the New York Times. Since 2023, Connections has become one of The New York Times’ most popular games, going up against titles like Spelling Bee, Wordle, and Strands. With fun category-based gameplay and tricky wordplay, the game has captured the minds of tons of players, especially with the daily puzzles. Much like yesterday, today’s Connections is on the harder side regarding its categories. Fortunately, we can help with the answers and hints for March 10th’s Connections so you can keep that streak going.

In terms of gameplay, every puzzle in Connections has four secret different categories that link to four of the 16 words available. Select four that may be related and, if you’re correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with yellow being the easiest, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from outdoor sports or car companies to Shakespearean words or last names of vice presidents. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but can’t figure out what the answers are, we’ve got you covered.

These are the words for today’s connections

Today, March 10th, continues yesterday’s streak of difficulty, with some of them being incredibly specific. The words in Connections for March 10th are as follows: Mona Lisa, Statue of Liberty, Bowling, Sphynx, Venus de Milo, Joker, Russian Blue, Rug, White Russian, Liberty Bell, Comedy Mask, Turkish Angora, Ragamuffin, Cheshire Cat, Bathrobe, and Tower of Pisa. If you don’t want to spoil the answers but want a hint, here is one for each category:

Yellow: Felines of all shapes and sizes

Green: Say cheese!

Blue: These places didn’t age well

Purple: We abide, dude

If you want to know the themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 10th’s Connections:

Yellow: Cat Breeds

Green: Famous Smiles

Blue: Attractions Iconically Different From Their Original Forms

Purple: Associated with ‘The Dude’ Lebowski

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into the categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 10th:

Yellow: Ragamuffin, Russian Blue, Sphynx, Turkish Angora

Green: Cheshire Cat, Comedy Mask, Joker, Mona Lisa

Blue: Liberty Bell, Statue of Liberty, Tower of Pisa, Venus de Milo

Purple: Bathrobe, Bowling, Rug, White Russian

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.