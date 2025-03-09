New York Times Strands Answers for March 9th

Want to know today’s answers for Strands? You’re in luck as we have all of the answers, including the Spangram, for March 9th Strands puzzle for the New York Times, complete with tips and tricks. Utilizing word search gameplay, the game, which debuted in March 2024, has become a classic addition to The New York Times Games. While it hasn’t reached the popularity of Wordle, Crosswords, or Connections, many consider it a daily activity to do alongside those games. With today, March 9th’s Strands, the theme, “Kitty Corner”, we can only imagine it has something to do with our favorite furry felines. Still, we’ve got what you need to solve today’s Strands puzzle and keep the good times rolling.

The objective of Strands is to find words that relate to the topic mentioned on top, all within the grid given. Through word search gameplay, you’ll locate words within the mess of letters to spell out words or phrases that work with the theme. To find out the meaning of the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which provides the key word all the other words revolve around, like Harry Potter or Netflix shows. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in Harry Potter’s case, would be words like Snape or Hogwarts.

Today’s theme in Strands is kitty corner.

Today, March 9th, has a theme that cat lovers around the world will enjoy. Today’s theme for Strands is “Kitty Corner”. As to what it could mean, we can correctly assume that cats, in some way, shape, or form, are involved. Though, could it be cat breeds or maybe actions? There are 8 different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram involving the furry pet and what they may do. When finding the Spangram, a good thing to keep in mind is that it will always span from one side to the other. Therefore, check the letters on the outer rims of the board, especially if they are vowels. Plus, if there are obvious spaces between words, it’s likely there. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

Today’s Spangram in March 9th’s Strands puzzle is Cat Behavior.

If you want to know all the words, which are all based around the actions of cats, in today’s Strands puzzle for March 9th, they are as follows:

Purr

Snuggle

Blink

Hiss

Swat

Pounce

Cat Behavior

Stretch

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!