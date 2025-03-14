New York Times Connections Answers for March 14th

Searching for hints and answers to today’s Connections puzzle? We’ve got you covered, as we have all the correct answers, categories, and some helpful hints for The New York Times’ Connections puzzle for March 14th. Alongside Wordle, Connections has become a hit with players of The New York Times Games, going alongside other puzzle titles like Strands and Spelling Bee. With today’s puzzle, it’s a bit of a tossup with difficulty, but nonetheless still one to pay attention to. So, if you need help, we’ve got everything that you may need to solve March 14th’s Connections so you can continue your streak another day.

Connections, in terms of gameplay, revolves around 16 different words and sorting them into four secret categories. Select four words or phrases that could be linked and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category goes by its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from holidays or breakfast foods to Tony-winning musicals or words with a silent letter in them. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections for march 14th has some interesting categories.

Today, March 14th, isn’t as difficult as yesterday, but can trip you up if you’re not paying attention. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Dirt, Candy, Fine, Silk, Short, Charging Cable, Rocky, Levy, High, Film Series, Magazine, Charge, Epic, Chapstick, Assess, and Feature. If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: The judge has their verdict

Green: You know you’ve wanted one when grocery shopping

Blue: From Steamboat Wille to The Brutalist

Purple: We’ve gone down these ways before

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 14th’s Connections:

Yellow: Impose, as a Penalty

Green: Checkout Line Impulse Buys

Blue: Movies of Various Lengths

Purple: ____ Road

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 14th:

Yellow: Assess, Charge, Fine, Levy

Green: Candy, Chapstick, Charging Cable, Magazine

Blue: Epic, Feature, Film Series, Short

Purple: Dirt, High, Rocky, Silk

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below!