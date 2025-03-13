New York Times Strands Answers for March 13th

Can’t seem to figure out today’s Strands puzzle? Luckily, we’ve got all of the answers, including today’s Spangram, for March 13th’s Strands puzzle for The New York Times, complete with a few tips and tricks to aid you in the future. Strands has done quite well compared to other popular offerings from The New York Times, like Wordle and Connections. For today’s Strands, the theme, “What Goes Around Comes Around” is simple but could have a deeper meaning behind it. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have completed the puzzle for March 13th and can help you figure out what the Spangram and answer words are.

As always, the main goal of Strands is to locate things or phrases via word search gameplay that relate to the topic mentioned, all within the grid and letters given. In terms of finding out the true meaning of the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which when found, can help you solve the puzzle. Usually it will be a phrase or word, like airports or Winnie the Pooh. Still, both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in the case of Winnie the Pooh, possible words would be characters like Kanga or Piglet.

Today’s theme in Strands is “What Goes Around comes around”.

Today’s Strands puzzle for March 13th, like yesterday’s, isn’t too hard to figure out by itself. The theme for today’s Strands is “What Goes Around Comes Around”. Outside of being a great Justin Timberlake song, the phrase is often used when describing payback and karma, as bad or good actions will happen to you if you do the same to others. While some Strands puzzles have themes that require looking at each word, sometimes, they may be authentic descriptors of the themes and words in it. There are six different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram may be said at a celebrity roast.

When looking for the Spangram in Strands, a great tip to remember is that the Spangram will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters, especially vowels, on the outer rims of the board and look for any awkward spacing in between words should you get those first. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Nice Comeback.

If you want to know all the words, which are all things that come back via objects or literal definitions, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Rebound

Return

Nice Comeback

Bounce

Boomerang

Ricochet

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands?