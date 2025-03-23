New York Times Connections Answers for March 23rd

Having a tough time with today’s Connections? Well, we at ComicBook have everything you need, from the answers and categories, to some hints and tips, all for today, March 23rd’s Connections from The New York Times. If you ask anyone who plays Wordle or Strands what other games they play, the most likely answer is Connections, as it delivers the challenge and enjoyment puzzle solvers crave. For today’s puzzle, there are a few stumpers, but nothing too drastic like yesterday’s. Regardless, we have all the correct answers, categories, and hints for future puzzles and such, for March 23rd’s Connections.

In Connections, you’re given 16 different words and asked to sort them into four secret categories. Choose four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from breakfast foods or terms of endearment to classic video games or words with double letters. You only have four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s connections isn’t as difficult with its yellow and green categories this time.

The categories for today’s Connections aren’t hard to figure out, at least for Yellow and Green. Fortunately, there are no repeating starting letters like yesterday, but that doesn’t mean some stumpers aren’t present. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Smart, Airplane, Back, Pocket, Grab, Buttons, Stop, Fly, Fairy, Entrance, Black, Rivet, Mack, Wrist, Absorb, and Hospital.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: We’ve got your attention

Green: You can’t eat these ones, but they have them

Blue: What comes before a time tracker?

Purple: The lyrics in an alliterate nursery rhyme

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Captivate

Green: Things With Wings

Blue: Words That Modify “Watch”

Purple: Words Repeated in “Miss Mary Mack”

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 23rd:

Yellow: Absorb, Entrance, Grab, Rivet

Green: Airplane, Fairy, Fly, Hospital

Blue: Pocket, Smart, Stop, Wrist

Purple: Back, Black, Buttons, Mack

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.