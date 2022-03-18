2022 World Video Game Hall of Fame Finalists Include Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil

More acclaimed video games will be added to the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year, and now, we know which titles make up the 12 finalists being considered for the achievement. Some of the games are one-off hits best known for their original versions while many of the games listed as finalists are ones that have persisted in one form or another either with sequels and other follow-ups or onto modern systems for people to continue enjoying.

The diverse group of finalists for consideration this year include Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Minesweeper, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and Words with Friends. That’s quite the line-up with many of the games listed there including Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil the ones that launched entire series’ worth of games in the future with new releases still coming out even now. Others have created countless spin-offs and imitators like Worlds with Friends and Candy Crush Saga and became household names through other means like being downloaded on mobile devices owned by users of all different ages.

While the actual winners will be decided on by a number of judges, there is a way for the public to get involved in the decision-making process, too. Those who want to vote on which games they think should be included in the World Video Game Hall of Fame can do so by visiting this site and participating in the Player’s Choice Ballot. There, the top three games voted on by the community “will form one ballot and will join the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee.” The public will have the weight of one judge with the final inductees scheduled to be announced on May 5th during a virtual ceremony.

“This year’s 12 finalists showcase the range and depth of the video game world,” says Jon-Paul C. Dyson, director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games in a quote from the announcement about the finalists. “There are true icons like Ms. Pacman, games that changes the industry like Rogue, and smartphone games that made gamers out of hundreds of millions of people, such as Candy Crush Saga and Words with Friends.”

Winners will be chosen in the coming months, so check back in May to see which games get inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.