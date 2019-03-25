‘Control’ Release Date Confirmed

Respawn Entertainment has been keeping pretty quiet about the release date of their upcoming title Control. While they have been kind enough to let fans know that it will be arriving this summer, they just haven’t been as specific as we would like. That said, a recent listing on the Microsoft Store, which was an apparent accident, showed that the highly-anticipated game would be arriving on August 27th. Of course, not many knew if they should believe this or not, but it would appear that the leak has officially been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment themselves.

Game Informer, who has been chatting with the Control devs this month, was able to follow up with them to confirm whether or not the leak was in fact real. As it turns out, Control will indeed be arriving on August 27th, and the Microsoft Store was right all along. Of course, this isn’t the first time a store leaked something, and it definitely won’t be the last.

For those who don’t know much about the game, here’s a bit from the official description:

Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

World Within a Location: Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reactive Enviorments: Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Reality Meets the Unexplainable: Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control is set to arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Glad to finally know when you will be able to get your hands on Control? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

