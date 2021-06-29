Control Developer Announces Sequel and Multiplayer Spin-Off

✖

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a new game called “Condor,” a multiplayer spin-off of the studio’s hit game Control. The developer announced the new project on Tuesday while also saying that it’s partnered up with 505 Games to serve as a co-publisher for the game that’s been described as a “4-player cooperative PvE” game. A release window has not yet been announced, but we know that the game will leave the last-gen consoles behind with plans to release on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Perhaps more exciting than that for those who enjoyed Control, Remedy Entertainment is also looking ahead to a “bigger-budget Control-game.”

Beyond the multiplayer aspect of Condor and the other details mentioned above, not much else is known about what the game will actually consist of. We instead know things like how it’ll run on Remedy Entertainment’s Northlight engine and will have a budget that comes out to just under $30 million.

We have signed an agreement with 505 Games to co-publish and develop a new game. Read the announcement here: https://t.co/8Dtu9KFxTZ Mikael Kasurinen, the Game Director of the Control franchise, would like to tell you about the future of Control: https://t.co/Wu9afSKlO1 — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) June 29, 2021

Mikael Kasurinen, the Game Director of the Control franchise, acknowledged that people might have some questions about Remedy Entertainment working on a multiplayer game since the studio is best known for its single-player experiences. Kasurinen said the prospect of the studio making a multiplayer game is an “exciting challenge.”

“We get that there is going to be skepticism about multiplayer,” Kasurinen said. “But I believe we can create shared experiences without compromising the unique DNA of who we are, or the stories we want to tell. Yes, we need to re-think our angles, our techniques, our mindset, but we see it as an exciting challenge: What would a Remedy multiplayer game look like?”

Aside from the multiplayer game, there were talks of another title set in the Control universe, too. Even less could be said about that one since only “high level collaboration terms” are being discussed right now, but Kasurinen said he’s “extremely excited” for that game.

“But as said, Control is more than one location, character, or story,” Kasurinen said. “We have more. Something ambitious. As today’s announcement stated, “have outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game”. I unfortunately cannot go into more detail than that, but suffice to say, I’m extremely excited for the future of the Control franchise.”

Neither Control project has a release date at this time, but Kasurinen said it’ll be a long time before they’re shown off.