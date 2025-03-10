Control Gets Surprise New Update Adding Hideo Kojima Mission

Today, a new update for Control: Ultimate Edition was released for PC, which grants players features that were previously not available for the system. Despite the game being five years old, with the original version being six years old, Control still holds up as one of Remedy’s best titles. From its superpowered combat and incredible graphics, it received multiple accolades upon its release, even getting DLC and connections to Alan Wake 2. For those who own the Ultimate Edition, which brought the game to modern consoles, you’ll now get some free content like a new mission starring Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and costumes.

Specifically, the mission is Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, which features voiceover work done by gaming legend Hideo Kojima. The mission was previously only available for those who owned the PS4 Digital Deluxe version of Control, but is now available for PC players. The addition does feel conveniently timed, given Death Stranding 2: On the Beach got its release date of June 28th yesterday at SXSW. Still, the update, which is live now for PC and will be done for console players soon, adds pre-order bonuses like the Astral Dive Suit and Urban Response Gear, as well as DLSS support and HDR Support, which has been long awaited by fans.

The patch notes for Control: Ultimate Edition on PC can be found below:

Outfits

The following outfits are now available to all players. The outfits can be accessed and equipped from the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area.

• Astral Dive Suit (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Tactical Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Urban Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

Missions

All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.)

Graphics

• Added HDR support

• Added new Ultra ray tracing preset, which gets you more rays per pixel and higher temporal stability

• Added ultrawide monitor support for up to 48:9 monitors

• Added an FOV scaling setting for the gameplay camera

• Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

• Improved graphics adapter detection at startup, with automatic selection between DX11 and DX12

• Implemented screen aspect ratio fixes for ultrawide monitors

• Your current monitor resolution can now reliably be selected from the screen resolution and rendering resolution menus

• Added rendering resolution support beyond 4K

• Implemented texture streaming fixes

• Ray tracing bug fixes

DLSS Support

• Added DLSS support for arbitrary resolutions

• Added DLAA support

• Updated DLSS to DLSS 3.7, with higher temporal stability

• Film grain added back to DLSS SR

• Fixed shadow resolution when DLSS is enabled

• Added resolution dependent mip map bias for DLSS. This enhances texture quality, for example when applying the DLSS Performance setting.

General

• Updated the audio on cinematics and end credits to remove unintended channel mixing. You will no longer hear anything that isn’t intended to be heard. (It wasn’t the Hiss, it was us. Sorry.)

• Several bug and crash fixes