Cookie Clicker Update Makes Cheating Easier

In case you somehow missed it, the infamous idle browser video game Cookie Clicker was recently released on Steam. And now, a recent update to the Steam version of the video game has actually made cheating a little easier. This really seems like the opposite of what most developers might do for most video games, but then again, Cookie Clicker creator Julien “Orteil” Thiennot is not most developers and Cookie Clicker is not most video games.

According to patch notes shared by Orteil over on Tumblr, the update has made autoclicking easier by fixing a possible bug associated with them. “Autoclicking” is exactly what it sounds like, and is typically accomplished through some kind of autoclicker cheat as the video game is all about clicking… to get cookies. There are in-game ways to speed up this process, but even then, the idle game is really just a whole bunch of clicking at the end of the day.

You can check out the full list of changes, straight from Orteil, below:

fixed that one milk-related achievement

fixed building fortune upgrades not working

fixed “can’t close the game without task manager” bug

fixed possible audio-induced memory leaks associated with autoclicking

fixed some option buttons showing off or on incorrectly

screen reader mode is now a separate option as it does have some performance overhead (screen reader support is still rudimentary and is a work in progress)

fixed some issues with music cues

fixed shift-tab to open the Steam overlay messing with the bulk-buy settings

fixed Cookie Clicker triggering Windows media center events and interfering with music players

It’s worth noting that cheating in Cookie Clicker doesn’t really have any significant advantages other than speeding things up. There’s no competitive multiplayer or the like that might be hindered by this, and if you are looking for more than a goofy video game about clicking cookies, well, Cookie Clicker isn’t really that.

As noted above, Cookie Clicker is now available for PC via Steam “Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies,” the official description from the game’s Steam page reads. “To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

